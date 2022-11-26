scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 25, 2022

Students of JJ School of Art call off protest

Students of this iconic institute were protesting over the shortage of teachers and required facilities to the absence of accommodation facilities with no hostel when more than 80 per cent of them have come from outside the city.

Around 500 undergraduate and post-graduate students had refused to attend classes, to mark their protest.

Students from Sir J J School of Art called off their six-day-long protest and rejoined classes on Friday after Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil assured them to address their grievances at the earliest. A team of representatives from the agitating students met the minister on Thursday evening with their demands.

First published on: 26-11-2022 at 12:16:40 am
71-year-old man alleges he was deserted thrice by sons, defrauded

