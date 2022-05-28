Students move Bombay HC seeking uniformity in exams, timely results

A few students from different state universities have moved the Bombay High Court seeking uniformity in exams and a timely declaration of results across universities, following different modes of examinations declared by them. The petition will be heard on Monday.

The petition highlights how different modes of examinations — online and offline — objective or descriptive questions, different timetables and subsequent delay in results will affect the students’ plans of higher education.

“It will especially affect those who are willing to apply for higher education in universities across different states. While July-August is generally considered the beginning of the academic year, at universities such as in Pune and Nagpur, the exams will go on till July,” said Balusha Bansal, a first year LLB student from the Dr. Ambedkar Law College in Wadala who is the main petitioner in the matter.

Along with Bansal, there are 10 other students from different state universities who are also part of the petition. The petition further states that the gap of two days between two papers declared by state Education Minister Uday Samant is unwarranted and will only prolong the process of examinations, including declaration of results. According to one of the petitioners, it is discriminatory and unreasonable to ask students passing after descriptive exams to compete with those passing MCQ-based exams.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“We have been raising these issues with the government for a while now but there is no relief yet. In fact, the government has now given the liberty to individual universities to decide exam patterns and timetables, among other things. This means no uniformity in examinations , directly resulting in a chaotic beginning of the new academic year,” Bansal said.