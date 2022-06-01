Students in BMC-run schools to get new uniform this year, no need to wear tie any longer

AS THE schools start a new academic year in June after the Covid-19 pandemic, children studying in Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) are expected to get new uniforms. Instead of the blue colour themed uniform, which was in use for many years, the new uniform will now be in a shade of red with a cream colour background for shirts. From this academic year, students will no longer have to wear ties.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

According to the information provided by officials from the Education Department at BMC, a committee was formed that included teachers, BMC officials and designers to decide on the new uniform. The idea was to bring about a change, which will be comfortable for students.

“Considering Mumbai’s weather and comfort for the children, it was decided to do away with the tie from the uniform for MPS students. Instead of the tie, the shirt will now have a vertical cloth patch matching the colour of the pants,” said Ajit Kumbhar, Joint Commissioner BMC.

In the new uniform, pants for boys and frocks or ‘salwars’ for girls will be darker in the shade of red. Whereas the shirt will be with a cream colour background having printed lines of the darker shade.

Even though, the plan is to begin the new academic year with the new uniform students might have to wait a bit longer as the tender process has just begun. Officials said that the suppliers will take time to procure the required material before there is time for distribution. “The plan is to start distributing as soon as the schools reopen on June 13. initially, the children will continue to wear the uniforms given in the previous year, until their schools receive the stock of new uniforms,” said Kumbhar.

After rebranding civic schools as MPS, the civic body is now on a spree to bring new changes to the schools and make them more attractive for urban parents. Recently, a first-ever ‘Mission-Admission’ initiative was launched wherein the civic schools have confirmed 35,000 new admissions in the first phase.

The initiative will start its second phase in June first week as teachers re-join work before they reopen for children on June 13. The BMC expects new admissions to increase further after the end of the second phase.