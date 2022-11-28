scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 28, 2022

Students in BMC-run Mumbai Public Schools finally get new uniforms

The BMC-run schools also saw over one lakh new admissions this year.

The new uniform is cream-coloured and has no tie. The earlier uniform was blue and had a tie. (File)

Students at the civic body-run Mumbai Public Schools (MPS) finally started receiving their new uniforms earlier this month.

After the resumption of regular classes post the pandemic, MPS students did not have new uniforms to wear. The education department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched new uniforms for MPS students this academic year. But the delay in the tendering process led to the deferment of the distribution of new uniforms.

Schools reopened after almost two years; so the older uniforms were of no use to existing MPS students. Moreover, the BMC-run schools also saw over one lakh new admissions this year.

“Now, when the academic year is almost nearing its end, the new uniforms are finally being distributed. But the uniforms have not been tailored for individual students, so they don’t fit well for most,” complained a parent.

When contacted, Rajesh Kankal, the BMC education officer for primary classes, said: “The sizes of MPS uniforms are decided as per the general benchmark size for different age groups. Sometimes there could be a misfit and the uniforms can be exchanged…”

The new uniform is cream-coloured and has no tie. The earlier uniform was blue and had a tie.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 03:41:30 pm
