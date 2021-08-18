Mumbai: Students from Afghanistan meet Aaditya Thackeray, seek visa help

IN WAKE of the crisis in Afghanistan, a delegation of students from Afghanistan met Maharashtra Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday to seek help for visa extension.

Thackeray assured the delegation that they are safe in Maharashtra and the issue of visa extension will be taken up with the Union government.

After the meeting, Aaditya said that some students from Afghanistan, who are studying in universities at Mumbai and Pune came to meet him.

“They expressed their concerns. One of the prominent issues was visa extension among others. We have heard them and assured them that as long as they are in Maharashtra, they are safe. We will ensure their safety and they won’t face any problems,” he added.