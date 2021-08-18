scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Must Read

Mumbai: Students from Afghanistan meet Aaditya Thackeray, seek visa help

Thackeray assured the delegation that they are safe in Maharashtra and the issue of visa extension will be taken up with the Union government.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
Updated: August 18, 2021 6:07:46 am
Students from Afghanistan meet Aaditya, seek visa helpAfghan students who came to meet Aaditya Thackeray at Sahyadri Guest House on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

IN WAKE of the crisis in Afghanistan, a delegation of students from Afghanistan met Maharashtra Tourism and Protocol Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday to seek help for visa extension.

Thackeray assured the delegation that they are safe in Maharashtra and the issue of visa extension will be taken up with the Union government.

After the meeting, Aaditya said that some students from Afghanistan, who are studying in universities at Mumbai and Pune came to meet him.

Click here for more

“They expressed their concerns. One of the prominent issues was visa extension among others. We have heard them and assured them that as long as they are in Maharashtra, they are safe. We will ensure their safety and they won’t face any problems,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Aug 18: Latest News

Advertisement