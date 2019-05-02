Three students feared drowned near Pune, search on

Three students, including a girl, who was part of a group that had gone for a trip to Mulshi dam area near Pune on Thursday morning, are feared drowned after they went for a swim, police said.

As per Pune rural police, the incident took place around 7 am, when a group of six to seven students pursuing MBA course at a college in Pune went to Mulshi dam reservoir in Valne village, around 40 kilometers from Pune city.

Three of the students went for a swim and disappeared after a while, following which other students alerted local residents and police.

A search has been launched by local residents and a team from district disaster management along with the police. The three students have been identified as Sangeeta Negi, Shubham Raj Sinha and Shiv Kumar (all aged 22).

The authorities at their college and family members have been informed by the police. Police officials said the group had come to the area on Wednesday evening and was staying at a resort nearby.