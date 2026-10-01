8 students drown at Diveagar beach during Pune coaching class picnic

After the students were seen drowning, locals and water sports personnel rushed to their aid and launched a rescue operation. (Screengrab from videos)

Eight students from a private coaching institute in Pune drowned after venturing into the sea at Diveagar beach in Raigad district during a picnic on Thursday, with police saying the group had misjudged the tide. The students, who had travelled from Pune in a hired private bus, entered the sea while visiting the beach.

“Preliminary information that we have received is that the group had come for a picnic from Pune. They had hired a bus. On visiting the beach, they had ventured into the sea and had misjudged the tides, due to which they drowned,” the Dighi Sagar police said.