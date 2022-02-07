Students demand elementary and intermediate drawing exams to be held offline

STUDENTS APPEARING for elementary and intermediate drawing exams and their teachers demand it be held offline.

Exams of practical nature like this cannot be in online mode which may put students at disadvantage in showing their actual talent, the students claimed. The exam was not held last year considering the limitations. The exam was shifted to online mode this year due to the increasing number of Covid cases. However, apart from dates, nothing else is finalised yet regarding these exams.

“Information on details such as how the exam will be held online, registration process, evaluation methods among all are still unclear. Worried students and parents are approaching schools with their confusion but we too have no answers,” said Pandurang Kengra from Mumbai School Principal’s Association.

Students from Classes I to VII appear for these exams for different reasons such as interest in drawing, additional marks that it guarantees in state board results and those wanting to pursue a career in Art or Architecture where results of these exams are part of qualifying criteria.