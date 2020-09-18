Students across Maharashtra can avail BMC’s online classes

The move comes in the wake of many students being removed from online classes due to non-payment of fees. (Representational)

Students of both government and private schools, who are not in a position to avail online classes due to various issues, can join BMC’s online classes for free from now on.

According to a state school education department circular issued on Thursday, the government will make available the benefit of free online education being provided in BMC schools to students across the state.

The move comes in the wake of many students being removed from online classes due to non-payment of fees.

Parents can enroll their wards for online education by filling up a form on BMC’s portal (portal.mcgm.gov.in).

Once an application for admission to online sessions is accepted, the students and parents will be provided with a link and password, said the circular, adding that the students will be bound to attend the classes regularly.

Students will also be mandated to follow directions and partake in assessment of learning outcomes, it added.

BMC Education Officer Mahesh Palkar said, “This provision will be available for students of other schools only until schools reopen physically. As our Zoom sessions have a capacity to reach 500 students, we can accommodate many others.”

BMC has 1,134 schools under it, of which 60 per cent students are now connected to education using different channels, he added.

Last month, the department had started the initiative of subject experts holding lectures on Zoom app for students, after being provided rigorous training. A system has been set in place to devise timetables as well as involve subject experts and technologically savvy teachers. The recorded sessions are then uploaded on YouTube.

‘As many as 1,09,942 schools have adopted the Google Classroom platform for its students. The BMC’s education department broadcasts classwise videos in Marathi, Hindi, English and Urdu through the ‘BMC EDU’ titled channels for its SSC, CBSE and ICSE students.

