Mumbai: Student promised ‘Fridge’ in lucky draw, duped of Rs 98,500

A 27-year-old student was duped of Rs 98,500 by three cyber-fraudsters, who tricked her into transferring the money after making her believe that she has won a fridge in an Amazon “lucky draw”. The woman registered an FIR with the Mahim police on Saturday and the probe is on to find the accused.

According to the Mahim police, the complainant received a phone call from a woman who impersonated an executive from an Amazon online shopping portal and lied that she has won their lucky draw and she can choose a gift item from five options. The complainant chose a fridge from the five items and was asked to send Rs 4,999 through G pay, an e-wallet, as payment for a gift voucher in order to buy the fridge.

After making the payment, the woman fraudster told the complainant that she would need to speak with her senior. Soon another fraudster posing as a senior executive called her and said she would have to pay Rs 11,999 to create a transaction id in order to get the gift and that this amount would be refunded to her soon after.

After paying this amount, the fraudster called back and said that the payment figure to create the id was wrong and asked her to send another Rs 12,000. After this payment was made, the fraudster said he was unable to create a transaction id and asked for another Rs 36,100 which will be soon refunded.

The fraudster then passed on the phone to the chief executive who said they are “trying their best” to create the transaction id in the bank and need another Rs 36,100 for it. The complainant this time sent Rs 21,350. In all, she ended up sending around Rs 98,500 after which the fraudsters cut all communication with her and she realized she had been duped.