Student exhibition in Mumbai recalls pandemic memories

Though it is hard to comprehend the scale of the pandemic’s impact, an attempt has been made by students of Sir JJ College of Architecture. In ‘Life Through The Pandemic’, an on-campus exhibition that runs till April 8, students share personal stories of the pandemic through various media, including poster art, a board game and an anthology of short stories.

The exhibition came out of coursework for third year students in 2020, under the mentorship of faculty members Mustansir Dalvi and Kalyani Mokasdar. Asked to document their experiences, the students interpreted them in groups. One group has made a series of posters called “Life Through Windows”, in which a building facade with windows shows different stages of the pandemic. The characters seen through each window take cue from the group’s real life experiences. Social distancing, quarantining, celebrations and more take place behind each window.

Ritika Patil, 21, now a fourth year student, who was part of this group, said, “Many windows are completely closed, which means that the people either contracted the virus or were in the vicinity of someone who did.”

The exhibition is dedicated to people associated with the architecture school, who died in the pandemic. Faculty member Sushama Joglekar, who died in the second wave in 2021, former student Mrinmoy Chang, and family members of 15 students are among them.

“This time last year was a very bad time,” said professor Dalvi. “We opened just about three weeks ago. The first thing we wanted to do was remember,” he added.

In “Boxes”, an animation video, the students take apart different rooms of a house and how their use transformed in the course of the pandemic. Again based on personal experiences, the need to change houses into offices, or bedrooms into quarantine rooms are part of this video. In one place, the narrator speaks of how her balcony was meant for teatime but became a workstation in the pandemic, as a way of being indoors but still connected to the outdoors.

Another interpretation is Quarantime, a board game that starts with lockdowns and takes players on a pandemic journey. It uses action cards related to Covid-19. A food action card, for instance, moves players five steps backwards. Dalvi said, “It’s fun but it’s also about memories. They can suddenly trigger memories of things we had to do when we were stuck.”