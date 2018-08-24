Student demonstration on campus: TISS seeks modification of order

The students said peaceful protest has continued only because the TISS administration had refused to hold meeting The students said peaceful protest has continued only because the TISS administration had refused to hold meeting

THE TATA Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) has sought to modify an order passed by a civil court in June, restraining its students from demonstrating within a radius of 100 metres from the main gate of the campus. Students have been protesting since February, demanding restoration of financial assistance for SC/ST and OBC students at TISS.

Advocate V K Wasnik told the court on Thursday that despite the restraining order passed on June 19, the students had demonstrated within the campus. He sought a clarification that would state that the order also referred to demonstrations held inside the campus. “Educational institutes are not a place to express political views or protest against any thing political. That can be done outside the campus,” Wasnik submitted before the court. He referred to a protest in March, prior to the issuance of the restrain order. Through a notice, he also submitted documents pertaining to activities conducted by students inside the campus.

The court said it was necessary to grant an opportunity to the defendants (students named in the notice) to examine the documents submitted by TISS. The court will hear the notice in October. Meanwhile, students filed a reply through advocate Lara Jesani to the two notices filed by the institute previously. While denying allegations made by the institute, they said there was no political interference in the students’ protest, internal or external.

The students said peaceful protest has continued only because the TISS administration had refused to hold meeting and engage in constructive dialogue with them. Claiming that no normal activities were hampered on campus, the students said TISS stands for principles of social justice and people’s movements.

