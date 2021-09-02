Mumbai: Student tries to sell his cycle online, duped of Rs 39,000

A 21-year-old BMS student who tried to sell his cycle on OLX, an online marketplace, was tricked into transferring Rs 39,000 by two cyber-fraudsters, who impersonated Army officials.

The victim approached the Navghar police station in Bhayandar (East) on August 30 and lodged an FIR. He told the police he had published an advertisement on OLX on August 27 to sell his cycle. The next day, he received a phone call from one Anil Kumar who claimed he was an Army official.

The fraudster said he was interested in buying the cycle and offered to pay Rs 7,000 for it. The fraudster asked the victim to send him his location, and said he would send someone to pick up the cycle. He also said an Army card would be used to make the online payment, and his senior would call the student to make the payment.

The second fraudster then called posing as the senior Army official and said he would make the payment by e-wallet. He asked the victim to send Rs 2 through his UPI account to a Paytm e-wallet account and said he would immediately receive Rs 4. The victim sent Rs 2 and soon after received Rs 4.

After gaining the victim’s trust, the fraudster asked him to send Rs 7,000 and in return he would get Rs 14,000. The victim sent Rs 7,000 but did not get the money back. The fraudster said there was some technical issue and kept asking him to send more money, ensuring him he would get his money back.

The victim ended up sending a total of Rs 39,000, but the fraudster kept asking for more money. The victim then realised he had been cheated and approached the local police.