Student arrested in Mumbai for stabbing classmate over threat to girlfriend

The Malad police in Mumbai arrested a 20-year-old student Saturday for allegedly stabbing a classmate who is his girlfriend’s former boyfriend. Officers said the victim was allegedly threatening the girl that he would inform her father about their relationship and reveal intimate photos if she did not get back together with him.

According to the police, the 20-year-old victim is a third-year BA student at a college in Malad West and stays in Jogeshwari East. He is said to be out of danger, officers added.

Officers said the accused invited the victim, an animal lover, to his house on the pretext of playing video games on Friday afternoon. He also said that he had animals at his place, in a bid to lure the youth. While the victim was busy playing games, the accused attacked him on the head with a sickle. He later attacked the victim’s leg with an iron rod and dragged him from the bedroom to the drawing room. The victim also said that the accused made him wipe the blood with his clothes.

The accused then tried to take the victim to another place on his motorbike, but the latter managed to escape and went to a hospital, officers said.

Later that day, the police recorded the victim’s statement and registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506(2) (criminal intimidation).