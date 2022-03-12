Stuck in Sumy, seven from Mumbai return home

“As our convoy left Sumy, I could see Ukrainians waving at us. It was really touching, I felt bad for them…I saw many Russian tanks moving into the city. I hope it ends soon,” said Namira Salim Shaikh, one of the seven Mumbai residents, who were stuck in Ukraine since February 24 and were evacuated by the Indian government as a part of Operation Ganga.

Shaikh, a third-year student, was received by her family at the CSMI Airport on Friday night. The Indian Express had reported a video appeal made by Shaikh and others to the Centre, seeking their rescue.

“I want to thank the Indian government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Red cross, Poland authorities and social media which helped us connect with everyone,” said Shaikh, adding that it was disheartening to see a peaceful country like Ukraine torn apart.

“They (Russians) said civilians will not be harmed but people are dying there. Old people are unable to move to bunkers, pregnant women are stuck in the hospital. I just hope the war ends soon,” she said.

The first evacuation attempt was started on March 7 but got aborted as there was a ceasefire violation. Mayuri Aher, another student whose ordeal was reported by The Indian Express, said, “That morning, there were three buses in which over 200 students, mostly girls, were seated, ready to leave. But after an hour, we were asked to go back due to some firing on our green corridor route. We lost hope that day. But the next day, we all were evacuated in 15 buses. The evacuation was quick and organised. We were asked not to click photos or share any information about our location.”

Aher said, “The Ukrainans and Russian Army could be seen on the streets. We saw destruction with our own eyes…There is no result, just destruction. It is like hell.” Bunyan Jerusha Manikumar, another student, said she had seen such scenes only in movies and read about them in history books.

“At first, we were not worried as we did not know Russians will start attacking other cities. But then there was a big blast some kilometres from our university…a few days later, there was another blast at a power plant due to which the electricity and water supply in our hostel got cut.”

Jerusha recollected how their warden, Victoria, was bidding them goodbye with tears in her eyes. “She asked us to pray for them. When our bus was leaving Sumy, we heard that 21 people were killed in an attack there,” she said.

The students said they wish to go back to Ukraine and complete their studies when the situation normalises.