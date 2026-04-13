Stuck for 6 years, now on track: Metro Line 4’s final piece falls into place

“The company was able to obtain a stay on the notice from the Bombay High Court, and MMRDA retracted the notice,” said an official.

After a six-year delay, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has acquired land for the long-pending Laxmi Nagar station in Vikhroli, the only remaining station on the under-construction Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali).

All other stations on the 32.32-km corridor are already built. The acquisition of the 16,762 sqm plot last week is seen as a key breakthrough for the project, which is targeting full operations by 2027.

The land in Vikhroli East belonged to Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, which owns large tracts in the area. Talks began in 2019, but faced multiple hurdles. In 2021, MMRDA issued a notice under Section 299 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, but had to withdraw it after the company secured a stay from the Bombay High Court, as no road was marked on the Development Plan.