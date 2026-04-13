Stuck for 6 years, now on track: Metro Line 4’s final piece falls into place

After a six-year delay, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has acquired land for the long-pending Laxmi Nagar station in Vikhroli, the only remaining station on the under-construction Metro Line 4 (Wadala–Kasarvadavali).
All other stations on the 32.32-km corridor are already built. The acquisition of the 16,762 sqm plot last week is seen as a key breakthrough for the project, which is targeting full operations by 2027.
The land in Vikhroli East belonged to Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Ltd, which owns large tracts in the area. Talks began in 2019, but faced multiple hurdles. In 2021, MMRDA issued a notice under Section 299 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, but had to withdraw it after the company secured a stay from the Bombay High Court, as no road was marked on the Development Plan.
“The company was able to obtain a stay on the notice from the Bombay High Court, and MMRDA retracted the notice,” said an official.
With consent not forthcoming, the authority initiated compulsory acquisition under the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement (LARR) Act, 2013. Officials said the process was prolonged due to the high cost over Rs 167 crore as per ready reckoner rates and the need for multiple state-level approvals.
“When the cost of land acquisition goes over Rs 100 crore, approvals have to be taken from the state government. The chain of command is long, hence any query raised travels the entire loop to be answered. This adds to the time taken,” the official said.
The land has been acquired for Rs 164.31 crore, of which Rs 157.7 crore has been paid so far. Possession was handed over on March 30.
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The Laxmi Nagar station and adjoining viaduct will now be built on the site, along with an access road. While construction has not yet begun, surveys are underway.
Officials said land acquisition for the corridor is nearing completion, with only a small 200 sqm plot in Bhandup pending for a high-tension tower, expected to be resolved within a month.
MUMBAI METRO LINE 4:
Project overview:
Route: Wadala to Kasarvadavali
Length: 32.32 km elevated corridor
Stations: 30
Cost: ₹14,549 crore
First stretch that was to open:
Gaimukh to Cadbury Junction (4.4 km)
Sabah Virani is a journalist with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau, covering infrastructure, housing and urban issues. In the realms of technical fields, she brings out human stories and the pace of change ongoing in the city.
Expertise
Specialised Role: Tracking infrastructure in Mumbai and the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Sabah’s reporting tracks progress on various projects. From bridges to metros, she mixes technical details with resourceful information.
Core coverage areas: Sabah keeps a close eye on the activities of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and its projects across the MMR, including the metros, road projects, bridges, the bullet train, pod taxi, its role as a planning authority, and more. She also watches for developments from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO) and the GoM’s Urban Development department.
Housing: Sabah also tracks developments in housing, particularly the workings of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). She also keeps a keen watch on the big redevelopment projects ongoing in Mumbai, including the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, Motilal Nagar, Kamathipura, BDD Chawl redevelopment, among others.
Occasionally, she reports on the environment, biodiversity, waste, arts and culture.
Experience: Prior to working for the Indian Express, Sabah covered the municipality, civic issues and miscellaneous for Hindustan Times. Before that, she covered all things Mumbai for the online publication Citizen Matters. She has also worked as an editorial assistant at FiftyTwo.in.
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