Structural audit of Tulsi, Vihar and Powai dams on, report soon: BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken up the structural audit of Tulsi, Vihar and Powai dams — around 125- to 150-year-old structures — located within the city area, officials said. The civic body has hired a Nashik-based agency to assess if there are any structural issues with either of the three dams, officials added.

While Tulsi and Vihar supplies potable water to Mumbai, Powai lake water is used for industrial purposes.

The last structural audit of the three dams, a senior civic official from the BMC said, was done after the deluge of 2005, by Dam Safety Organisation, Nashik, a government agency. Earlier, a non-destructive test was also conducted on these dams. “The BMC takes up the repair or mitigation works as per the recommendation of the Dam Safety Organisation. The structural audit started a few months ago and soon a report on status of these dams will be submitted. Following the findings, the further course of action will be decided,” the civic official said.

According to the BMC, Tulsi dam supplies around 18 million litres and Vihar dam supplies around 90 million litres water daily to Mumbai, which requires a total of around 3,750 million litres water daily. Tulsi and Vihar lakes are located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park area and Powai lake near IIT-Mumbai campus.

The construction of the dam on Vihar lake was completed in 1860, while that on Tulsi lake in 1879. A dam on Powai was constructed around 1891, an official from Hydraulic Engineering department said.

“Recently, a message has been spread on social media claiming that a part of Vihar dam has been damaged. We had sent a team to check whether it is true or not. It was found that only some external part (stilling basin) of the dam was broken and that does not have any effect on main dam structure,” the official added.

Mumbai gets water from total seven lakes — Modak Sagar, Tansa, Upper Vaitairna, Middle Vaitairna, Tulsi, Vihar and Bhatsa.

While Upper Vaitairna and Bhatsa are under the state government, other dams are with the BMC.