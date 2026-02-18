Stringent steps will be taken against the guilty in Mundhwa land deal: Bawankule

Talking to media persons in Mumbai on Wednesday, Bawankule said, “In the Mundhwa land case, the Kharge Inquiry Committee’s report is still sealed, and the decision on further action will be taken only after reading it.”

ASSURING STRINGENT action against the guilty in the Mundhwa land deal case, Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said all the decisions related to the case will be taken after holding discussions with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Talking to media persons in Mumbai on Wednesday, Bawankule said, “In the Mundhwa land case, the Kharge Inquiry Committee’s report is still sealed, and the decision on further action will be taken only after reading it.”

“Stringent action will be taken against those involved in irregularities. Such officers have no right to remain in the government,” he said.

However, he refused to comment on the clean chit given to Parth Pawar in the land case. Commenting on the government’s decision to revoke five per cent reservation to Muslims, he said, “Reservation cannot be given on the basis of religion—this is the court’s decision. The government is taking further steps in accordance with the court’s order.”