Day 23 of strike: MSRTC terminates services of 238 temporary employees, suspends 297 staffers

As the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers’ strike entered its 23rd day on Friday, the corporation has started suspending more staffers and are in process of hiring candidates who were on the recruitment waiting list.

On Friday, services of 238 temporary employees were terminated and 297 employees were suspended, taking the total suspensions to 2,776 of the odd 94,000 staffers.

Earlier this week, around 100 candidates who were on the corporation’s recruitment wait list were hired. As many as 2,500 such candidates could be hired, said officials.

With bus depots shut and services halted due to the non-availability of staffers, the transporter is preparing to hire temporary staffers. The administration is also appealing to employees to report to work immediately. Appropriate protection will be given to those who return to work, an official said.

The striking workers have been alleging that the corporation, in a bid to end the strike, are forcing the private operators of buses to run the services or their payment will be stopped. Workers said the government is trying to end the strike by using several pressure techniques but they are determined to continue with the strike.

The number of staffers protesting at Azad Maidan has been steadily increasing over the last few days. The strikers have asked each bus depot to send 100-150 staffers to Azad Maidan to intensify the protest.

Since October 27, the staffers are protesting seeking merger with the state government so that they can avail benefits of government employees. On Friday, the MSRTC managed to run 131 buses and transport 3,517 passengers. Almost all these buses are privately owned Shivneri and Shivshahi.