Strike call: BEST union to vote on Friday

SLATED TO go on strike from Tuesday, the BEST employees will vote on Friday to decide their future course of action.

The BEST Workers’ Union is demanding wage negotiation talks with the BEST administration, which was mentioned in the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by the two in June.

Shashank Rao, general secretary of the union, said: “We have not received any proposal from the administration about our demands. We have decided to hold a vote on Friday. The workers will decide whether we go on strike or not. We had conducted a similar vote in December last year, before going on strike in January.”

BEST workers had called a nine-day strike in January. The buses currently have a daily ridership of around 30 lakh after the fares were slashed to a minimum Rs 5 for a 5-km journey.

In June, the union had signed a MoU with the BEST administration and the BMC, in which it had agreed to allow the administration to procure buses on a lease model, as per which, drivers are provided by the contractor. In return, the administration had promised to start fresh wage negotiations, which have been pending since 2016.

Over the last week, the BEST administration and union had held talks, with the union demanding a hike in wages as per the MoU. The union had deferred its call to go on a strike to August 20 — the last day of scheduled meetings with the administration.

A senior union member said that the administration plans to hold talks with the Shiv Sena-backed BEST Kamgar Sena over the next two days and with other smaller unions on August 26.