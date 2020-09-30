Strike by non-teaching staffers: Three Maharashtra varsities defer final-year exams

State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (File)

Three non-agricultural state universities have deferred final-year exams in view of the ongoing strike by Maharashtra State College Universities Employees Action Committee, a collective of eight university non-teaching staff associations.

The employees’ action committee has been on strike since September 24 over non-implementation of seventh pay commission for non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities among others.

On Tuesday, Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University in Aurangabad, Kaviyatri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University in Jalgaon and Rashtrasant Tukdoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur issued circulars stating the exams have been delayed, and the final dates would be announced later. The final-year exams in the universities were scheduled between October 1 and 31 after the state government requested the University Grants Commission (UGC) to extend the deadline for conducting exams.

“A meeting of Examination and Assessment Committee held on September 29 to discuss the provision of conducting exams has concluded that conducting exams smoothly as per the scheduled time will not be possible due to the ongoing strike by staff members. It has been decided that the exams that were to be conducted from October 1 in the university and its affiliated colleges will need to be postponed,” the circular issued by North Maharashtra University stated. It added that a revised schedule will soon be shared with the students. Similar circulars were also issued by the Nagpur and Aurangabad universities.

The Maharashtra State College Universities Employees Action Committee members have stopped reporting for work to universities seeking implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for non-teaching staff of non-agricultural universities, assured progression scheme, five-day work week, pension for retired employees and changes in the recruitment system.

On Monday, the committee members held an online meeting with State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant, Minister of State Prajakt Tanpure, and officials of the Higher and Technical Education and State Finance departments. “Even as the meeting took off on a positive note, the talks remained inconclusive,” the committee announced in a statement.

A statement by Samant on Monday said the state government was positive towards solving issues raised by the committee and urged it to withdraw the strike in view of smooth conduct of exams for students.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd