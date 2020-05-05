Strictly enforce lockdown, make entire state green zone by May-end: Uddhav to officials

Thackeray said district collectors should take decisions considering the local situation but there should not be any lapse in strict enforcement of the lockdown. Thackeray said district collectors should take decisions considering the local situation but there should not be any lapse in strict enforcement of the lockdown.

After the Maharashtra government announced relaxations in red, orange and green zones, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asked officials to continue to strictly implement the lockdown to enable the entire state “become a green zone” by May-end. Thackeray issued the instructions to district administrations and the police in a videoconference on Sunday night.

“We have given some relaxations to start economic activities. But it doesn’t mean the lockdown has been lifted. District administrations and the police should ensure strict implementation of the lockdown and ensure their respective zones become green zones at the earliest. I want the entire state in green zone by end of May,” Thackeray said.

He said district collectors should take decisions considering the local situation but there should not be any lapse in strict enforcement of the lockdown. “In some cities, people are roaming as if the lockdown has been lifted and it’s very serious. The police and administration should ensure there is no crowding and safe distance is maintained,” he added.

The chief minister said while some industries have been allowed in orange and green zones, it needs to be ensured nobody enters these zones from red zones and spreads the infection. District borders will continue to remain closed and movement of people, stuck due to the lockdown, would be done following norms strictly, he added.

The government on Monday clarified that local authorities such as district collectors and municipal commissioners have been given powers to decide which five non-essential shops should be kept open in a lane or a street every day after it was allowed in MMR and Pune.

“Some district collectors have decided to let shops open on odd and even days and some have said they will allow a shop to open for two days and then give chance to others. It will be good if shopowners decide between them. Otherwise, district collectors and municipal commissioners will decide,” said Bhushan Gagrani, principal secretary of Corona Control Room in Mantralaya, in an interaction with the media.

Meanwhile, the state government on Monday said the Uttar Pradesh government has withdrawn a condition it had put forth that it will take back only those migrants whose Covid-19 tests were negative.

“It had put forth the condition but withdrew it after we explained the Union government norms,” said Dr Nitin Kareer, additional chief secretary who is coordinating with other states on migrants’ movement.

He further said no other state has put forth any such condition and the labourers will be transported to their states as and when special trains are arranged.

