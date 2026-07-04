Stretch of road on Bhandup’s LBS Marg caves in, uproots several trees

Amid the incessant showers on Saturday, a stretch of road along Bhandup’s LBS Marg caved in and left behind a huge pit in its aftermath. While no injuries were reported, the cave-in led to the uprooting of several trees along the road. A vehicle also fell into the pit.

The incident was reported at 1.25 pm along LBS marg near Bhandup West’s Asian Paints shop. As heavy downpour battered the area, a portion of the road crumbled and collapsed. When the incident occurred, soil beneath the surface gave in and a tempo parked along the route fell into a nearby excavation pit where construction work was underway. Besides, trees along the stretch were uprooted.

On Saturday evening, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde said an investigation will be launched to determine the cause of the collapse.

While speaking to reporters, Tawde said residents of the area alleged soil had loosened and caved in owing to the ongoing construction work. “Taking stock of the complaints, we have launched an investigation. We will be taking strict action against those found guilty in the findings,” Tawde said.

A large stretch of the road caved in on LBS Marg near Sonapur and opposite Asian Paints in Bhandup (West) (Express Photo by Akash Patil) A large stretch of the road caved in on LBS Marg near Sonapur and opposite Asian Paints in Bhandup (West) (Express Photo by Akash Patil)

Following the incident, the S ward office deployed its staff and barricaded the affected area. A wide cavity was left behind which filled with rainwater. Officials said no injuries were reported in the case.

The torrential rains wrecked havoc across the city. Records from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that between 8 am and 2 pm on Saturday at least nine incidents of house and partial wall collapses were reported across the city of which five cases were reported in western suburbs and three in the eastern suburbs. According to civic officials, two persons were injured after a one-storey structure in Baiganwadi’s road number 10 at 1.20 pm on Saturday.

82 tree incidents across MMR; two injured in Thane

During the same period, at least 64 cases of tree collapses were reported citywide. Officials said that the highest number of cases were recorded in the western suburbs at 36.

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In Thane’s Kalwa area, two persons travelling on a two wheeler were injured after a large tree feel on them near Kharegaon naka. The two injured have been identified as Vijay Pali (32) and Rajkumar Yadav (34) who are residents of Diva and Kalwa’s Golai Nagar respectively.

In Navi Mumbai, at least 18 incidents of tree collapses and one case branch collapse were reported until 7.30 pm on Saturday.

The BMC said more than 10,000 civic staffers including engineers, contractual workers, health workers and emergency response teams were deployed to attend to emergencies. Taking stock of the situation during the day, BMC chief Ashwini Bhide directed ground staff to take preventative measures to avoid leptospirosis.