Street Smart

It has been five years,and the Raghu Dixit Project is pulling all stops to promote its sophomore,yet untitled album. The team has come up with a guerilla-style method of selling their CDs. Gaurav Vaz,bassist and manager of the band,says,In the past,Raghu and I have sat at coffee shops and put out the word that we will be selling CDs and have had an informal chat with our fans. This time around,we have asked volunteers to be ambassadors for the album. We have already received 200 replies. The idea is to get an army of people to promote the album in their circles. For example,if one of them is a college student,he or she would promote the album among their friends, says Vaz,who plans to activate these ambassadors in housing societies and private companies too. In the past,at several festivals they have asked volunteers to sell CDs in the crowd. They want to sell more than 1,00,000 copies. At a time when an indie album hitting 7,000 CD sales is considered to be platinum in India,I know what I am trying to achieve sounds very improbable. We are not a Bollywood movie that does three months of promotion and later fizzles out. This is a two-year project,and we are going to find ways to promote it, says Vaz.

