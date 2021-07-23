Stranded overnight after heavy rain, 6,000 train passengers rescued

Water from an overflowing Kamwari river in Bhiwandi entered several homes in Nadi Naka. (Express Photo: Deepak Joshi)

After being stranded for hours since late on Wednesday night, around 5,800 passengers were rescued from various trains that were suspended at Kasara and Igatpuri railway stations due to flooding and accumulation of stones and other debris on the tracks on the Central line.

According to state transport officials, around 133 buses were pressed into service starting 4am on Thursday to rescue the passengers. While 4,835 passengers were rescued from Igatpuri and dropped to Kalyan; another 1,250 passengers from Kasara Railway Station were also ferried to Kalyan.

Meanwhile, local train services resumed after 23 hours. The local train services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara and Karjat, which had to be terminated at 10 pm on Wednesday, was finally resumed at 9 pm on Thursday.

Following the torrential rains, trains were regulated at Kasara, Igatpuri, Badlapur and Khadavali. The Central Railway routes between Titwala-Igatpuri and Ambarnath-Lonavala bore the most brunt of the torrential rain at Bhot and Thul Ghats.

The rail tracks on several locations were washed away in both these sections from Wednesday night, affecting train services.

At around 12 am on Friday, the officials claimed that all the services were restored. “Pune side traffic is also resumed. Now, all the three lines in Kasara ghat are fit for traffic. Two lines in Bhor ghat are fit for incoming and outgoing traffic. Suburban can run from CSMT- Kasara/Karjat on main line,” said Shivaji Sutar, Central Railway CPRO.

A Central Railway official said Kasara received 136 mm rainfall in just four hours on Wednesday night while Karjat received 86.8 mm rainfall in one hour (from 1 am to 2am on Thursday). Till evening, Karjat received 157.7 mm rainfall while Lonavala received 178 mm of rainfall.

Long-distance trains of the Central Railways were severely hit with 34 trains, including intercity ones, cancelled, 26 long-distance trains diverted, 36 short-terminated and six short-originated.

According to the Railways, train services between Umbermali railway station and Kasara had halted due to heavy rainfall after the tracks at the former were submerged up to platform level starting 10pm on Wednesday. Services between Igatpuri and Khardi stations were also suspended from Wednesday night but restored on Thursday.

Services from Titwala to Kasara, Badlapur to Vangani, Mumbai to Nashik and Mumbai to Pune were suspended after landslides near Kasara and Karjat. In South East Ghat, from Karjat to Lonavala, at least 15 to 20 cases of boulder and tree falling, mud accumulating on tracks, tracks being washed out, and signal post being damaged were reported. Similarly, on North East Ghat section, 14 km of route from Kasara to Igatpuri was badly damaged.

Alok Kansal, General Manager, Central Railway, took stock of the situation and monitored the restoration work.