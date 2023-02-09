Mumbai: Storytelling fest from Feb 17

In a celebration of the art of story telling, the city will play host to Gaatha – Mumbai International Storytelling Festival 2023 beginning February 17.

The festival is a collaboration between Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS) and Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU).

Whether it is live storytelling or through music, dance, theatre and art, the stories promise to weave their magic at the three-day festival to be held at SVU campus. Workshops, talks and panel discussions will be held on the nuances of the art of storytelling.

Director of the festival, Usha Venkatraman, said Gaatha is going to be a complete “sensorial experience”, as the team attempts at reviving the tradition of storytelling and its different styles.

Venkatraman said, “From folklore to contemporary and from fabric to art, along with unconventional ways of storytelling, showcasing colorful paths of culture and tradition, Gaatha is not just about stories read in words, but about stories behind saris, structures, musical ragas and nature among all.”

Hema Subramanian, co-founder of MSS, said that indigenous storytelling traditions such as Gujarati Dayro, known for musical traditions of both folk and classical music, and Powada, a popular vocal form of storytelling and a folk music tradition of Maharashtra, will be a part of the festival.

Festival chair Amrita Somaiya said, “Gaatha is going to be a spread of unique concepts of storytelling put together for the young and the old… It will explore various forms of stories in multiple languages.”