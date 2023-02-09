scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Advertisement

Mumbai: Storytelling fest from Feb 17

Whether it is live storytelling or through music, dance, theatre and art, the stories promise to weave their magic at the three-day festival to be held at SVU campus. Workshops, talks and panel discussions will be held on the nuances of the art of storytelling.

Gaatha, Mumbai International Storytelling Festival 2023, Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS), Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsFestival chair Amrita Somaiya said, “Gaatha is going to be a spread of unique concepts of storytelling put together for the young and the old... It will explore various forms of stories in multiple languages.”
Listen to this article
Mumbai: Storytelling fest from Feb 17
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

In a celebration of the art of story telling, the city will play host to Gaatha – Mumbai International Storytelling Festival 2023 beginning February 17.

The festival is a collaboration between Mumbai Storytellers Society (MSS) and Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU).

Whether it is live storytelling or through music, dance, theatre and art, the stories promise to weave their magic at the three-day festival to be held at SVU campus. Workshops, talks and panel discussions will be held on the nuances of the art of storytelling.

Director of the festival, Usha Venkatraman, said Gaatha is going to be a complete “sensorial experience”, as the team attempts at reviving the tradition of storytelling and its different styles.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
UPSC Key- February 8, 2023: Know about Post-disaster management, Addition...
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
What secrets do the creatures of the deep hold?
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Sanjay Jha writes on Rahul Gandhi’s speech in Parliament: Questions the C...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Singh Puri takes part in novel demonstration ...

Venkatraman said, “From folklore to contemporary and from fabric to art, along with unconventional ways of storytelling, showcasing colorful paths of culture and tradition, Gaatha is not just about stories read in words, but about stories behind saris, structures, musical ragas and nature among all.”

Hema Subramanian, co-founder of MSS, said that indigenous storytelling traditions such as Gujarati Dayro, known for musical traditions of both folk and classical music, and Powada, a popular vocal form of storytelling and a folk music tradition of Maharashtra, will be a part of the festival.

More from Mumbai

Festival chair Amrita Somaiya said, “Gaatha is going to be a spread of unique concepts of storytelling put together for the young and the old… It will explore various forms of stories in multiple languages.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:44 IST
Next Story

Day after, MVA says ‘govt lost support of people’

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 08: Latest News
Advertisement
close