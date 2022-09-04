Story-telling festival Gaatha to be organised in February

MUMBAI STORYTELLERS Society (MSS), in collaboration with Somaiya Vidyavihar University (SVU), is organising Gaatha, Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, 2023. It will be held on SVU campus from February 17 to 19 next year.

India has a rich tradition of stories which have shaped and developed culture. Some of these developed as gaathas – stories of praise, valour, values, ethics, or life lessons were handed down through the oral tradition that continues from ancient times.

The various forms of storytelling, each one unique to the specific region, has been kept alive by patrons. “Gaatha – Mumbai International Storytelling Festival, a three-day event was conceptualised to celebrate this heritage through storytelling in varied forms and is committed to keeping the tradition alive,” said Festival Director Usha Venkatraman and Amrita Somaiya, Festival Chair.