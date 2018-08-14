Mumbai: Store owner’s licence cancelled after wrong medicine causes customer’s death

FDA OKs first drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack FDA OKs first drug to treat smallpox, in case of terror attack

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Girish Bapat cancelled the licence of a medicine store owner in Malad last week. The owner has been accused of causing the death of a senior citizen after he delivered cancer medicine to him by mistake.

The order was issued last week by Bapat after hearing both sides of the case relating to the death of 67-year-old Malad east resident, Digambar Dhuri, last year. Dhuri, who worked at an imitation jewellery unit in Malad, was injured in October 2017 after he had fallen down inside a restaurant and suffered a gash on his leg.

He was taken to a hospital for first-aid. Dhuri was prescribed a list of medicines, including Folimax 10, a tablet that is used to prevent anaemia due to deficiency of folic acid. According to police, Dhuri was instructed by doctors to take one 5 mg tablet of Folimax 10 per week. Dhuri had ordered the medicines from Kalpesh Medical Stores, which is located on Daftary Road in Malad east.

However, store owner Kalpesh Vyas instead of Folimax 10 by mistake sent Dhuri Folitrax 10 mg tablets, generally used in the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

After just two weeks of consuming the medicine, Dhuri suffered a seizure at his home on October 18 and was rushed to Tunga Hospital in Malad, where he died. Doctors informed Dhuri’s family that he had died as a result of septic shock, severe neutropenia (a decrease in a type of white blood cells that ward off infections) and methotrexate toxicity.

In December 2017, Dhuri’s wife, Asha, wrote to the FDA seeking action against Kalpesh Medical Stores for its alleged culpability in her husband’s death. After going through Dhuri’s medical reports from both the maternity home and Tunga Hospital, the FDA also questioned Vyas. But during the inquiry, FDA investigators found that Dhuri’s family did not have a bill of purchase for the medicines and that he had not followed the instructions written in the prescription.

But after Vyas allegedly admitted to having mistakenly supplied the wrong medicine, the FDA cancelled his licence to run the store in January 2018, after also finding that he had not employed a licenced pharmacist. Vyas contested the order in March, petitioning Bapat and managing to obtain a temporary stay on the FDA’s order cancelling his licence.

After the end of its inquiry, the FDA registered a complaint at Malad police station. Vyas was booked with causing death due to negligence under the IPC.

Bapat dismissed Vyas’ plea to do away with the FDA’s cancellation of his licence. “A man lost his life due to negligence on part of the chemist. Others can also suffer if this sort of conduct is repeated in the future. Keeping all this in view, it was important to dismiss Vyas’ plea,” said an FDA official.

