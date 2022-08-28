scorecardresearch
Sunday, Aug 28, 2022

‘Stop work’ notice issued to SBUT project in Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar over ‘irregularities’

The notice comes in the wake of a discussion in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on the project following which Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the alleged irregularities will be probed.

The redevelopment project covers 16.5 acres with more than 250 decrepit buildings, 3,200 families and 1,250 shops. (Express Photo)

After a debate in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in which irregularities were alleged in the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) project, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has issued a ‘stop work’ notice to the project which aims to give a complete makeover to the Bhendi Bazar area and provide better houses for its existing residents.

The notice was issued Saturday by executive engineer Rajesh Dholay of the BMC’s building proposal department. It said that if the SBUT did not comply with the notice, the department will take action against it under the BMC Act and the Maharashtra Regional Town Planning Act. “There was a discussion in the Assembly and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he will inquire into it. Hence, we decided to issue a ‘stop work’ notice,” a deputy city engineer of the department told The Indian Express.

The SBUT project was envisioned in 2009 to uplift the lives of around 25,000 people living and working in south Mumbai’s Bhendi Bazaar. The redevelopment project covers 16.5 acres with more than 250 decrepit buildings, 3,200 families and 1,250 shops.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, Fadnavis said irregularities in the urban renewal project will be probed. He said that the plan of SBUT was changed, the width of roads reduced and more area was given to developers. “I have asked the municipal commissioner to probe who has done corruption and irregularities in the project,” the deputy chief minister said.

A statement from the SBUT spokesperson said, “In accordance with the unexpected notice from the BMC, we have ceased all construction work on the site. This upliftment project is positively impacting the lives and livelihoods of around 25,000 people and upgrading the dilapidated infrastructure of Bhendi Bazaar. The entire project has been planned as per the provisions of Development Control Regulations 33(9) and is being carried out in line with the approvals and permissions of all concerned authorities.”

“The project has already improved the living standards of over 610 families and 128 business establishments owing to completion of the first phase… We stay fully committed to delivering on the aspirations of the remaining tenants as well, by relocating them back to their new premises at the earliest,” it said, adding: “…we are positive that the notice will be lifted soon. The Trust will continue to comply with BMC and other government authorities while they review the matter.”

The spokesperson added that under the SBUT project, the area was being revamped “with 11 new buildings, wide roads, modern infrastructure, more open spaces and highly visible commercial areas.” Construction on the first phase of the project began in 2016 and was completed in 2019, rehabilitating several families and businesses in two towers named ‘Al Sa’adah’. Construction work on the second phase of the project began in 2021, officials said.

First published on: 28-08-2022 at 03:03:18 pm
