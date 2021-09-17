Stop spraying herbicide in Powai Lake: Pollution board to BMC

The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has issued a notice to the assistant commissioner of BMC’s S ward (Bhandup Powai area), asking the civic body to stop spraying herbicides on water hyacinths in Powai Lake.

Several environmentalists had protested about the herbicide spraying on Powai Lake, reasoning that it was a crocodile habitat.

The lake is covered with hyacinths, a big reason for which is sewer water discharge from nearby housing colonies into the water body, experts said.

The MPCB notice signed by regional officer J S Hajare is dated September 16, Thursday. The notice said the contractor Saguna Rural Foundation appointed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had sprayed glyphosate on the hyacinths in Powai Lake, which is a crocodile habitat. This would affect aquatic and marine life, the notice added. Hajare has also asked the BMC to provide details on technical say on use of glyphosate.

The S Ward assistant commissioner Ajit Ambi did not respond to calls from The Indian Express. Environmentalist D Stalin of NGO Vanshakti said, “This is a reckless act by BMC, which shows extreme ignorance towards conservation of wildlife habitat. Instead of stopping the flow of sewer water in the lake, they are trying to hide this shortcoming by removing bio indicator from the lake.’’