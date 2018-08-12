Stop agitation: NCP president Sharad Pawar appeals to Marathas

NCP president Sharad Pawar NCP president Sharad Pawar

The NCP president Sharad Pawar Saturday alleged that BJP was trying to divide the Marathas and other communities. Pawar appealed the Maratha community to stop the agitation and said that a Constitutional process for reservation will require time.

Pawar said Chhatrapati Shivaji united all communities during his regime. He also said that the Marathas should get the reservation, but without affecting the quota already being granted to other communities by the Constitution. He said, “Once the agitation starts, one must also know when to stop it.”

Pawar lauded the Maratha protesters for highlighting the concerns of the community. Referring to the attack on corporate sectors in Aurangabad, he said, “It must be ensured that violence doesn’t affect the investments and employment in the state. Peaceful agitation in the past has earned the community goodwill. However, violence could lead to loss of the goodwill.” ENS

