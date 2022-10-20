scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

Stones pelted at house of Chiplun MLA embroiled in war of words with Rane, sons

An official from Chiplun police station confirmed the incident, adding no one was hurt and the bungalow was not damaged in the incident. Police said they suspect the idea was to threaten the MLA, who was not at home when the incident took place.

adhav's family, however, was at home and his son has given a complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered by the Chiplun police under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 4Jadhav, who is part of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, has been in the news for taking jibes at Union Minister Narayan Rane, who has a strong political hold in Konkan region. Rane, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and a BJP leader, was earlier with the Shiv Sena and served as the state chief minister when the Sena was in power.

Unknown miscreants pelted stones, threw a cricket stump and a petrol bottle in the compound of MLA Bhaskar Jadhav’s bungalow in Chiplun in Ratnagiri district in the early hours of Wednesday.

An official from Chiplun police station confirmed the incident, adding no one was hurt and the bungalow was not damaged in the incident. Police said they suspect the idea was to threaten the MLA, who was not at home when the incident took place.

Jadhav’s family, however, was at home and his son has given a complaint, based on which an FIR has been registered by the Chiplun police under IPC sections 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 447 (criminal trespass), 511 (attempting to commit offences) and 34 (common intention).

Jadhav, who is part of the Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray, has been in the news for taking jibes at Union Minister Narayan Rane, who has a strong political hold in Konkan region. Rane, the Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and a BJP leader, was earlier with the Shiv Sena and served as the state chief minister when the Sena was in power.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...Premium
UPSC Key-October 19, 2022: Why you should read ‘Uniform Civil Code’ or ‘J...
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...Premium
Five challenges before Mallikarjun Kharge: Reimagining Congress to bridgi...
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...

The attack on Jadhav’s bungalow comes in the backdrop of a war of words between Jadhav and Rane’s two sons. While addressing a crowd, Jadhav had mimicked Narayan Rane and taken jibes at him, as well as accused him of corruption. Both Rane’s sons, Nitesh and Nilesh, had responded strongly, with the latter publicly cautioning the Sena leader to mind his words and in response, Jadhav had made some remarks against Nilesh.

In response to Jadhav’s comments, Tukaram Sail, a BJP leader from Kudal in Sindhudurg, filed a complaint with local Kudal police, following which an FIR was registered by the police on Tuesday night.

More from Mumbai

Jadhav was booked under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed), 505 (1) (c) (public mischief with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community), 500 (defamation) and 504 (intentional insult) of the Indian Penal Code.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 20-10-2022 at 03:31:10 am
Next Story

Monsoon retreat may take place by end of week: Weather experts

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement