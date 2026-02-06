Stone thrown during train quarrel hits bystander, ruptures retina in Bandra local

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A 28 year old commuter suffered a serious eye injury after a stone thrown during a quarrel between two passengers inside a Mumbai local train struck him at Bandra railway station on Wednesday night, the Government Railway Police said.
The accused, Yogendra Boddha, 26, was arrested by the Bandra GRP on Thursday morning. Police said the stone was thrown with the intention of hitting another commuter during an argument but missed its target and instead struck the victim, Nishant Khatri, who was travelling in the same compartment.
Khatri is currently undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital. “His left eye’s small part of retina got rupture. The doctors are trying their best to save his eye,” said senior inspector Shahji Nikam of the Bandra GRP.
The incident occurred around 11 pm when Khatri was returning home from work. He had boarded an Andheri Churchgate fast local from Andheri station at around 10.40 pm after leaving his office in Sakinaka.
According to police, an argument broke out between two commuters inside the compartment during the journey. When the train halted at Bandra station, one of the men allegedly jumped onto the east side of the tracks, picked up stones and began hurling them into the compartment.
“The first stone missed the target and hit the train. He then picked up another stone and flung it inside the compartment. It again missed the intended person and hit Khatri below his left eye. He was sitting on the third seat on the right side,” Nikam said.
Khatri immediately alighted from the train and approached GRP personnel on the platform. Police rushed him to Bhabha Hospital in a 108 ambulance parked outside the station before he was shifted to Hinduja Hospital for further treatment.
Based on CCTV footage from Bandra and Dadar stations, the Bandra GRP traced and arrested the accused from Dadar railway station on Thursday morning. Boddha, a resident of Vasai, works as a labourer, police said.
A case has been registered against him under Section 118(2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
“Arguments and fights between commuters in local trains are very common due to overcrowding, but people generally do not go to such an extent to take revenge by damaging someone permanently. Last month, a lecturer was stabbed to death following a fight over getting off the train at Malad station, and here a commuter damaged another’s eye,” said a GRP officer.
Police said the investigation is continuing and further statements are being recorded.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju, a cancer survivor, caused a road accident in Thiruvananthapuram that injured two young men. He initially fled the scene but later explained that he had informed others for help due to his health condition. The police have registered a case against him.