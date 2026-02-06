Stone thrown during train quarrel hits bystander, ruptures retina in Bandra local

Based on CCTV footage from Bandra and Dadar stations, the Bandra GRP traced and arrested the accused from Dadar railway station on Thursday morning. Boddha, a resident of Vasai, works as a labourer, police said. (Express Photo)

A 28 year old commuter suffered a serious eye injury after a stone thrown during a quarrel between two passengers inside a Mumbai local train struck him at Bandra railway station on Wednesday night, the Government Railway Police said.

The accused, Yogendra Boddha, 26, was arrested by the Bandra GRP on Thursday morning. Police said the stone was thrown with the intention of hitting another commuter during an argument but missed its target and instead struck the victim, Nishant Khatri, who was travelling in the same compartment.

Khatri is currently undergoing treatment at Hinduja Hospital. “His left eye’s small part of retina got rupture. The doctors are trying their best to save his eye,” said senior inspector Shahji Nikam of the Bandra GRP.