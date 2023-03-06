scorecardresearch
Sunday, Mar 05, 2023
Stockbroker arrested a year after he made away with Rs 2.73 crore from employer

Eventually, over a period of two years between 2019 and 2021, the accused transferred shares worth Rs 2.73 crore to his account which was encashed. Maurya then quit the firm and went missing, following which an FIR was registered at MRA Marg police station in January 2022.

Stockbroker arrested a year after he made away with Rs 2.73 crore from employer
THE PROPERTY cell of the Mumbai crime branch arrested a 36-year-old stock broker almost a year after he fled with Rs 2.73 crores he stole from his employer.

The accused Manish Maurya (36) worked at the complainant’s stockbroking firm for several years. In 2019, he opened a demat account in his friend’s name and started transferring money into that account.

Eventually, over a period of two years between 2019 and 2021, the accused transferred shares worth Rs 2.73 crore to his account which was encashed. Maurya then quit the firm and went missing, following which an FIR was registered at MRA Marg police station in January 2022.

Property cell Senior Inspector Shashikant Pawar said they had come to know that Maurya had himself started a stockbroking firm. “To contact him, we spread the word that a big Gujarat firm was looking to invest money and shared our number. Thereafter, we received calls from several people.”

Finally, three days ago, Maurya called up asking if they were looking to invest money. The police laid a trap and arrested him on Sunday. He was handed over to MRA Marg police station where an FIR was registered.

First published on: 06-03-2023 at 02:24 IST
