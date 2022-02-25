Stock trader’s wife, paramour and aide arrested from Gujarat for murder attempt on him

The Andheri police traced and arrested two men from Gujarat who allegedly made a murderous attempt on a 38-year-old stock trader from Andheri (east) by attacking him multiple times with a knife on February 19. During the probe the police found out that one of the accused was having an affair with victim’s wife who too conspired to murder him after which they arrested her.

The victim Viren Shah,38, lives in Andheri (East) with his wife Jinal Shah,33, and the couple have a six-year-old daughter. The couple got married 13 years ago. Around 7.15 am on February 19, Shah who had gone to drop his wife at railway station was attacked by two men with a knife.

“They slashed him on his head, neck, shoulder and back with a knife. He managed to run away and saved his life. The two men escaped from the spot on a scooter. He was admitted to a hospital and is now out of danger,’ said Santaji Ghorpade, senior inspector of Andheri police station.

“With the help of CCTV cameras managed to track down the accused to Gujarat and arrested them,” said Maheshwar Reddy, DCP zone 10. A team led by API Kshirsagar and PSI Pagar camped in Gujarat for four days and nabbed accused Abhishek Barot, 26, from Nadiad city and Vipul Patel, 35, from Surat. While Barot is unemployed, Patel is a road contractor. Patel had hired Barot for killing Shah.

During further probe the police found out that Patel was a friend of Jinal’s brother and they were having an affair and she too conspired to kill her husband following which she too was arrested. Patel too is married and has two children. He was planning to divorce his wife.