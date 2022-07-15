scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 14, 2022

Stock in lakes supplying water to Mumbai at 65.81% capacity

On Wednesday, the Modaksagar lake in Shahapur tehsil started overflowing at 1.04 pm. The level of Middle Vaitarna is now at 272. 87 metres and the overflow mark is at 285 metres. It showed a jump of 4.11 metres.

Written by Yogesh Naik | Mumbai |
July 15, 2022 4:33:42 am
Mumbai's lakes are now at 65.81 per cent capacity while they were at 17.35 per cent capacity on the same day last year.

Tansa lake in the Shahapur tehsil of Thane district, which supplies freshwater to Mumbai, started overflowing at 8.50 pm on Thursday due to intense rainfall in the catchment areas. As a result, villages in Thane and Palghar districts have been told to maintain caution. On Wednesday, the Modaksagar lake in Shahapur tehsil started overflowing at 1.04 pm. The level of Middle Vaitarna is now at 272. 87 metres and the overflow mark is at 285 metres. It showed a jump of 4.11 metres.

The level of Upper Vaitarna in Nashik district went up by 0.91 metes and stands at 600.25 metres and the spill way mark is at 603.50 metres. The level of Bhatsa lake in Shahapur rose by 2.80 metres and stands at 130.80 metres and the spill level 142.07 metres. Bhatsa supplies more than 50 per cent of the water to Mumbai.

The Vehar lake in Mumbai is now at 77.93 metres and the overflow level is at 80.12 metres, while Tulsi lake, the smallest one and located in the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, is also close to the overflow level of 139.17 metres. The level at 6 am on Thursday was 138.66 metres and there was a rise of 0.98 metres.

