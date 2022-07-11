Stock in 7 lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai at 40% capacity

Amid heavy rainfall in the city and neighbouring districts of Thane, the water stock in the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai has risen from 11 per cent to 40 per cent of the total capacity in 11 days.

According to BMC data, as on July 11, all seven lakes have 5,83,639 million litres of water or 40.32 per cent of the total capacity of 14,47,363 lakh million litres. Last year, the water stock was 17.62 per cent on July 11 and 21.93 per cent in 2020 on the same day.

Mumbai draws water from Bhatsa, Middle Vaitarna, Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Modak Sagar, which are in Thane and Nashik districts. Tulsi and Vihar are two lakes located within city limits in Sanjay Gandhi National Park.

This year due to subdued rainfall in June, water stock in the catchment areas of the lakes was poor. The civic body then announced a 10 per cent water cut, which was withdrawn on July 8.

Bhatsa lake is the major water supplier to the city and is at 39.74 per cent capacity (2,84,932 million litres). Bhatsa also supplies water to neighbouring cities of Thane and Bhiwandi. In the 24 hours ending at 6 am on Monday, Bhatsa lake received 89 mm rain, categorised as ‘very heavy’. In the last 24 hours, all the sea lakes received heavy rainfall. Mumbai gets at least 3,900 million litres of water daily from these seven lakes of which nearly 50 per cent is supplied by Bhatsa.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s average July rainfall is 31 mm short of the average 855.7 mm as on Sunday. Since July 1, the city has recorded 824 mm rainfall. The IMD has forecast an increase in the rainfall intensity. It has issued an orange alert indicating extremely heavy rain at isolated places for July 13 in Thane and Mumbai.

A red alert indicating extremely heavy rain is likely is in place for Palghar till July 14.