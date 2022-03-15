‘Sting operation’: NCP’s Gote lodges police complaint against Fadnavis

NCP MLA Anil Gote on Tuesday lodged complaint with Mumbai Police commissioner Sanjay Pandey against Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis.

In his complaint, Gote has taken serious objection to Fadnavis’s decision to make public the sting operation on state government special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan. “Fadnavis has stealthily carried out the sting operation against Chavan. It is a blatant violation of law. It infringes the privacy of an individual and their client,” he said.

While slamming Fadnavis for exploiting his rights as an Opposition leader, Gote asked, “If tomorrow we put cameras and record what’s going on inside Fadnavis’s house, will he like it?”

He said, “Chavan is a special public prosecutor. As a client, I visited him for consultation on a case. They have distorted facts and presented it as a sting operation, dragging my name and accusing me of plotting against BJP leaders.”

Last week, Fadnavis had submitted a pen drive to the Speaker of the state assembly. During a discussion on law and order in the Assembly, he alleged that Chavan conspired against BJP leaders to end their political career. Chavan was allegedly supported by some ruling MVA leaders in the game plan, he said. The pen drive contained 125 hours of audio recording and allegedly contained conversation between Gote and Chavan.