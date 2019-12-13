Mumbai: Stepfather rapes 15-year-old girl for two years, arrested

The teenager’s stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for the last two years.(Representational) The teenager’s stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for the last two years.(Representational)

A late-night call from a commuter at Mumbai Central railway station led Mumbai Police to a 15-year-old girl, who had fled from her home after being subjected to repeated sexual assault by her stepfather.

According to the police, the teenager was found around 2.30 am on Monday. She was spotted outside Mumbai Central railway station by a commuter, who informed the police control room. She was brought to the police station, where her statement was recorded and later, she was sent for a medical examination, which revealed that she was nine weeks pregnant, said an officer.

The teenager, in her statement, told police that she hailed from Madhya Pradesh. She said her mother divorced her biological father after she was subjected to constant harassment, and married another man.

“After her second marriage, they moved to Daman in November,” said an officer.

Her stepfather had been sexually assaulting her for the last two years. She alleged that whenever she opposed, her stepfather would tell her that she was his wife in the past life and even apply sindoor on her forehead, said police.

“All this happened in front of her mother,” an officer said, adding, “Her stepfather had threatened the girl and her mother that if they tell anyone about the incident, he will kill them and throw their bodies on the railway track.”

Around 2 pm on Sunday, the girl fled her house and took a train to Mumbai Central. “She came to Mumbai Central at around 8 pm. She kept roaming the station until a commuter informed the control room. We immediately sent a team and got her to the police station,” said an officer.

The Mumbai Police then contacted the Gujarat Police.

“Initially, we could not trace her location, as even the girl did not give her accurate address. When we sent her picture to Daman police, they told us that a kidnapping case of a girl was registered with them,” said an officer.

Later, a case of rape and criminal intimidation was registered under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“We handed her over to the Child Welfare Committee on Monday and informed the Daman police. They sent a team on Tuesday evening to bring the girl back,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Vikramjeet Singh (Daman) said that the girl was admitted in a hospital after being brought from Mumbai. Singh also confirmed that her 25-year-old stepfather has been arrested.

