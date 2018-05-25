Mumbai: Stepfather gets life for raping two minor girls



The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted the girls’ stepfather of raping the two sisters and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted the girls’ stepfather of raping the two sisters and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The Mumbai sessions court on Thursday convicted a 35-year-old man for raping two minor sisters on several occasions at their residence in Lalbaug.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court convicted the girls’ stepfather of raping the two sisters and sentenced him to life imprisonment. The prosecution examined 15 witnesses in the case, including both the sisters, their mother and four doctors who had examined them.

One of the victims, a 17-year-old, told the court that for two-three months after Diwali in 2016, the accused had raped her several times whenever her mother would go out for work and her younger sister was also not at home. After she told the accused that she would tell her mother about the incident, the stepfather threatened her that he would kill her mother, sister and then commit suicide if she revealed anything.

The other victim, a 15-year-old, told the court that the man also had raped her when she was alone at home and threatened her to keep it a secret.

The mother in her statement to the court said that on March 20, 2017 the elder daughter had informed her that how the stepfather raped both the sisters. The mother added that two days later when she had confronted her husband, he allegedly kicked the younger daughter in her stomach. The mother along with the daughter then approached the police and filed a complaint. She also told court that both her daughters underwent abortion at JJ Hospital with her permission.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App