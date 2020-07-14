‘Stay prepared’: IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar with forecast of heavy rain

For Raigad and Ratnagiri, the IMD has reduced the alert from red to orange with a forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ for July 15. (Express) For Raigad and Ratnagiri, the IMD has reduced the alert from red to orange with a forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ for July 15. (Express)

Continuous rainfall was recorded in Mumbai and neighbouring districts throughout Tuesday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert (to be prepared) for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar for Wednesday with forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ at some places. Heavy rainfall is likely to continue till Thursday.

For Raigad and Ratnagiri, the IMD has reduced the alert from red to orange with a forecast of ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ for July 15.

On Tuesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded 77.1 mm rain between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm. With moderate to heavy rainfall since July 1, Mumbai is likely to cross its July average rainfall target by Wednesday. From July 1 to 14 (5.30 pm), Mumbai has recorded 812.5 mm rain, which is 96.6 per cent of the month’s average rainfall (840.7 mm).

Following continuous rain, some low-lying areas reported waterlogging. Hindmata, Sion, Gandhi Market and Dadar TT, Shakkar Panchayat Chowk in Wadala, parts of Dharavi, Wadala fire station, parts of Parel, Chembur, and Kurla, Andheri subway, reported waterlogging. The BEST diverted buses from Sion, Hindmata following waterlogged roads. The BMC reported eight tree fall incidents, four short circuits, and two wall collapse incidents on Tuesday. At around 5 pm on Tuesday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade received an alert of a drowning incident at Kundeshwar lake in Bhandup. Search continued at the site till 7.30 pm.

According to the IMD’s impact-based forecast for ‘heavy to very heavy rain’ over Mumbai on Wednesday, the weather bureau has warned of waterlogging at several low-lying areas of the city, temporary disruption of civic services such as water and electricity, traffic snarls, likelihood of collapse of old buildings, possibility of localised landslides in elevated areas, and uprooting of trees. The IMD has urged proper regulation of city traffic and restricted movement in affected areas.

Radar, satellite images indicate dense clouds over the Konkan region, including Mumbai and also some interior parts, leading to rain. According to station-wise rainfall recorded, areas in the western suburbs recorded high intensity rain. According to location-wise rainfall data, Dadar fire station recorded heavy rain between 8 am and 6 pm at 97.02 mm, followed by 88.89 mm at Vile Parle fire station, 88.13 mm at SWD workshop in Dadar, on Tuesday.

