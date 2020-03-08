Stay on Metro car shed work in Aarey continues, state yet to take a call on shifting it

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had put a stay on the car shed work on November 29. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar) Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had put a stay on the car shed work on November 29. (Express Photo By Ganesh Shirsekar)

The prolonged stay on the construction of a Metro car shed in Aarey by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has raised concern among officials of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), who claim that the agency is losing Rs 2.5 crore a day because of the stay, which has crossed the 100-day mark. MMRDA officials have also claimed that the prolonged stay will delay completion of the underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro, which, according to the earlier timeline, was supposed to be completed by December 2021.

“The ban on car shed work will not only delay the Metro-3 deadline but it will also increase the cost of the project substantially. The cost of the project, at the time of planning, was Rs 23,000 crore, which has now spiralled to Rs 32,000 crore,” said a senior official of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL), the nodal agency for the project.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had put a stay on the car shed work on November 29.

MMRCL officials said that while work has been stayed, the heavy machinery and manpower presently deployed at the site is costing the agency money

Former chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, while talking to The Indian Express, sought to know why the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was not taking any call on the car shed work. “It has been more than a 100 days since the stay was imposed. Even though the four-member panel set up by this government has suggested in its report that the car shed can’t be shifted from Aarey, it is surprising why this government is delaying the work and the Metro-3 line,” said Fadnavis.

The BJP leader said the stay will not only delay the Metro deadline, but also lead to cost escalation by hundreds of crores.

The car shed, part of the 33.5-km underground Metro corridor, was proposed to be built on a 33-hectare land, previously reserved as a no-development zone, inside Aarey Colony. Thackeray’s son Aaditya, now the state’s Environment Minister, had voiced strong opposition to the construction of the car shed in Aarey and sided with activists, who had said the project would cause irreparable damage to the area.

The Chief Minister had also dropped cases against those who were booked for protesting the felling of trees for the project. On December 11, he had set up a four-member panel, headed by Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) Manoj Saunik, to look into the matter and suggest whether alternative locations were available to shift the car shed out of the green zone.

The four-member committee, also comprising Principal Secretary (Environment) Anil Diggikar, Managing Director (Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation) R S Khurana and Chief Conservator of Forest (Sanjay Gandhi National Park) Anwar Ahmed, was set up on December 11. Its scope of work included exploring options to shift the car shed, examining if all procedural formalities were followed before the felling of trees and recommending ways to preserve the green zone. However, the committee had said shifting the car shed project from Aarey colony was not viable, and pointed out that the forest area had already suffered damage. If the car shed was shifted to another location, the project would be delayed and end up costing much more, stated the committee.

The car shed project has been a bone of contention between environmentalists and MMRCL since 2015, when plans to construct it were first drawn up. The battle-lines became deeper when, in an overnight operation, the MMRCL felled 2,141 trees at the proposed site, following a Bombay High Court verdict.

