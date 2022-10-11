Stay on land allotment for over 190 MIDC projects lifted

Months after the Maharashtra government stayed 191 land allotment proposals for industries cleared by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), restrictions on all projects have been lifted.

The government had cleared 183 allotment proposals in September but was investigating eight remaining projects. “It was suspected that land allotted to these projects was not meant for industrial use. Based on this, we had directed a probe into the matter. After a satisfactory report from the probe, a decision has been taken to lift the stay,” said an official from the Chief Minister’s Office.

The proposal for the same will be brought to the CMO soon. “We probed all angles and found no irregularities. As a result, we have decided to lift the stay on the remaining eight projects,” said

the official.

Among these eight projects, two were from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MAHADISCOM), with total of 20,547 square metres of land approved. Sources within the Industries Department said that while these two are government projects, the state government was studying the procedure of allotting land to other private projects.

On August 3, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s office had directed to stay land allotment decisions for various projects taken after June 1. A government resolution to this effect was issued on August 8. It was directed that all such proposals cleared by MIDC should be presented to the Industries Department for review.

Both Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had then said the decision was taken to ensure that no decision in haste was taken while allotting land for the projects.