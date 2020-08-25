Stay in touch for a month with recovered patients: CM to Thane district administration

Uddhav was speaking at a review meeting with officials of municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli.

With a recovery rate over 81 per cent, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday asked the Thane district administration to remain in contact for one month with patients who have recovered from Covid-19.

Uddhav was speaking at a review meeting with officials of municipal corporations of Thane, Navi Mumbai and Kalyan Dombivli.

“The authorities should remain in contact with the recovered patients for one month… Covid-19 symptoms are changing every day and attention must be paid to asymptomatic patients,” he added.

As on Monday, Thane district had reported 1,23,499 cases, and 1,00,570 patients have recovered. The district at present has 19,335 active cases. Some of the recovered patients have reported breathing and other issues, said an official.

Uddhav said that the recurrence of a second Covid-19 wave has been observed in some countries. “We have granted relaxations for some activities and efforts are being made to make day-to-day activities smooth but we have to remain alert,” he added.

He also warned that negligence in the fight against Covid-19 will not be tolerated. “All municipal corporations should work effectively through corona vigilance committees,” the CM said while asking the civic bodies to focus on monsoon-related diseases and potholes among others.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.