Station director, aide arrested for taking Rs 10,000 bribe from contractor

Searches are being conducted at the houses of the accused. The station director and his accomplice will be produced in court on Sunday. (Representational)

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday arrested a station director (IRTS Officer) of the Central Railway and his associate for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 from a contractor.

The CBI officials said a case was registered against the station director, identified as GS Joshi, after the contractor, the complainant, approached the investigating agency.

“Taking undue advantage of his position, the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 from the contractor for allowing him to operate his contract without any problem,” said an official.

On the directions of the station director, the complainant went to CSTM station to hand over the money. Joshi had sent his associate, identified as Babu, to collect the bribe on his behalf.

The CBI officials accordingly laid a trap and caught Babu while accepting the bribe and subsequently, the station director was also arrested.

Searches are being conducted at the houses of the accused. The station director and his accomplice will be produced in court on Sunday.