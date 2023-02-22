Statewide tour: Uddhav Thackeray sets out to boost party morale from March 5

IN A BID to keep the morale of Shiv Sainiks high and keep the flock together, president of Shiv Sena (UBT) will set out on a tour of Maharashtra beginning March 5. He has also asked senior party functionaries to tour the state and interact with Sainiks and voters.

After the Election Commission (EC) recognised the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as the real Shiv Sena and allotted the party name and ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to it, Uddhav has launched an all out attack against BJP and Shinde-led Sena for robbing him of his party name and symbol.

Sources in the Thackeray camp said that in the wake of recent developments around party name and symbol which have to an extent demoralised party workers, the state-wide rally will boost their spirit. As a part of it, a cadre outreach programme will be conducted by Uddhav and Aaditya to strengthen and rebuild party workers on the ground, focusing on Sena camps (shakhas), where activities are being planned to retain and expand the party’s base across Maharashtra.

On March 5, Uddhav will begin his rally at Khed in Ratnagiri of Konkan region, which is considered to be traditional strong hold of Shiv Sena. However the defection of a few senior party leaders from this region, such Ramdas Kadam, Deepak Kesarkar, Bharat Gogawale and Uday Samant who joined the Shinde faction, has weakened the party’s base, and the rally aims at consolidating what remains of the faction.

According to functionaries, Uddhav, starting with Khed public rally, will tour the Konkan region and then the state. The functionary said the Sena’s backbone is its shakha network across the state, which helps the party hold sainiks together. Hence, the party will focus on shakhas, with a plan to strengthen it via activities and campaigns and to control further damage.

“We will start touring Maharashtra and interact with sainiks and people from March 5,” Uddhav said, adding that people across the state and country, regardless of caste , religion and language are expressing their support. “I am receiving calls from people expressing support for us. Even those not associated with Shiv Sena are calling… North Indians, Muslims, Christians are coming forward in support,” he said. Another party leader said,”it will be a fresh start for the party and Saheb is aware of it. Hence he will go all out to woo the cadre and voters.”

At a party functionaries meet on Monday, said party leaders, Uddhav asked them to draw a plan to take on Shinde faction and activities and campaigns to strengthen the party.

“He told us that this is the time when the party was founded by Balasaheb in the sixties, and that we have to start from scratch,” a functionary said.