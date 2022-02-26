States muzzled, shows degradation of politics, says CM Uddhav Thackeray

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Friday that the Centre’s attempts at muzzling the states and defaming them by using its power reflects the degradation of politics which is detrimental to the country and democracy. He added that Shiv Sena is ready to join hands with other parties in the country in national interest.

Thackeray was in conversation with Loksatta editor Girish Kuber on the occasion of the 74th anniversary of Loksatta, a Marathi daily of The Indian Express group. The CM also launched a book, Loksatta Varshvedh, on the occasion.

“Looking at the last few decades, it seems that the country has progressed more under coalition governments. After gaining power, they (BJP) are squandering the opportunity rather than making the most of it. All the states should oppose being muzzled by the Centre. Rather than being deemed as a front opposing BJP, we are ready to replicate on the national level what we have done in Maharashtra. We will certainly do it if everyone comes together,” he said.

Thackeray also raised questions on the actions of Central investigating agencies in the state. “Apart from West Bengal and Maharashtra, are there no states left for Central investigative agencies? A big scam was exposed in Gujarat… They create a hue and cry over the seizure of drugs in Maharashtra. A picture is being painted as if there is cannabis cultivation all over Maharashtra. Raids are being conducted to showcase Maharashtra as the worst region of the country. It is a conspiracy to defame the state. Everyone’s days are numbered and they should remember that time will change,” the CM said.

He also indirectly ruled out the possibility of a reunion with the BJP. “Are they going to improve their behaviour? In the early days, our alliance was based on ideology. But now, we don’t know where that ideology has gone. We have followed in their footsteps in forging alliances,” said Thackeray.

He added that the situation was such in Maharashtra that no party could come to power on its own. “That is why we are running a coalition government based on a common minimum program. However, the objective of strengthening Shiv Sena in the villages has not been abandoned,” he added.

‘Many did not believe that I would come back. But this is the third year in a row. It is better to come back without talking about it,” he remarked, referring to his spine surgery in November. He said he will attend the budget session of the legislature before going to Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

Lamenting the delay in granting of the classical language status to Marathi, Thackeray said the proposal has been submitted to the Centre. “In the run-up to the municipal elections, the announcement of granting classical language status to Marathi should be made. Marathi is the language of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Do you have the capacity to give the status of classical language to Chhatrapati’s mother tongue?” he asked.