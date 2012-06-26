Statements of 50 witnesses recorded

Statements of 50 witnesses from the fourth floor of Mantralaya have been recorded with the Mumbai Crime Branch looking to probe the source of the fire. Help has been sought from private experts,including electrical engineers,as the suspected source points to short circuit,though nothing is conclusive at this stage. We have recorded statements. The switch rack from 411 has been sent for forensic probe, said Himanshu Roy,Joint Commissioner of Police,Crime Branch.

The fire was recorded to have begun at 2.37 pm and the cops are now scanning the CCTV footage around that period. Due to water seepage,the images could take some time to be restored. We have some CCTV from the passage around the area and we should get some idea soon, added Roy. The agency is yet to record the statement of ministers from the fourth floor.

Those who have given their statements include police personnel deputed on the floor,fire officers from Mantralaya,officials looking into storage of computers and networks and government staff.

The investigation is going in a linear progression. We will have to wait for the forensic reports and expert opinion before we reach a conclusion, he said.

