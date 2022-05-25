Mumbai: Statements from Dawood kin in ED chargesheet claim he lives in Karachi

Statements part of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the money laundering case filed in connection with a property in Kurla, claim that international fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi, Pakistan.

The ED has recorded the statements of Alishah Kaskar, Ibrahim’s nephew and son of his sister, Haseena Parkar, brother Iqbal Kaskar and brother-in-law of Dawood’s aide Chhota Shakeel, among others.

On being asked about the fugitive gangster, Alishah said that he had heard from various sources that his uncle lives in Karachi. The statement adds that he was not born when Ibrahim left the country. “I have also to state that occasionally, on Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Mrs Mehjabeen Dawood Ibrahim, wife of Dawood Ibrahim, is in touch with my wife and my sisters,” the statement reads.

Alishah has also told the ED that Salim Patel was his mother’s associate. “My mother Haseena Parkar and Salim Patel had settled the dispute in one Goawala building in Kurla and later took over the part of this compound by opening an office here…Later my mother Haseena Parkar sold the portion controlled by her to Mr Nawab Malik,” the ED chargesheet further states. Alishah’s statement claims that his mother, Parkar, was a housewife but used to do ‘small financial dealings’ for her livelihood as she was a known figure as Dawood’s sister.

Iqbal Kaskar has told the ED that his brother lives in Pakistan. Another witness, known to Kaskar and whose brother was killed in a gang war, has said in his statement that Kaskar had told him that Ibrahim sent Rs 10 lakh per month for his siblings and had also shown the stack of notes received by him through the gang members.

Similarly, the statement of Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, according to the ED, claimed that Shakeel lives in Karachi. Qureshi told the ED that till 2006 he was in touch with Shakeel, who is her wife’s brother-in-law.