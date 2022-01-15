State writes to Centre for treatment protocol for Omicron patients

THE STATE government on Friday asked the Union Health ministry for a treatment protocol for those down with the Omicron variant of Covid.

In a letter to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, state’s additional chief secretary (health) Dr Pradeep Vyas has sought an updated Standard Treatment Protocol in view of the new Covid variant.

The letter states that now many new medicines have become available and the scientific community is divided about the usage of monoclonal antibodies and recently approved antiviral drug Molnupiravir for treating patients. Dr Khushrav Bajan, member of the state task force, said, “We must evolve our protocol as the virus changes. The need of the hour is not just to test more or look at numbers, but to restrict admissions to hospitals only for the needy such as patients with fever more than five days or low oxygen levels or elderly people with comorbid conditions. This will help to utilise hospitals better.’’

A dean of a BMC-led jumbo Covid centre said, “The Centre has to give a protocol. In the last two waves, the ICMR gave a treatment protocol. I have seen cases of big hospitals and rich people using monoclonal antibodies even for Omicron variants when it is not needed.’’

Meanwhile, the state has also asked the Centre for a uniform policy on reopening schools. Vyas said, “There are various views about the closure of schools and imposition of night curfew as a containment strategy to control the epidemic. Different states are adopting various measures.’’ He has asked the union health ministry to guide Maharashtra with a uniform policy.